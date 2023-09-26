National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yamin has disclosed another big person in the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearership race will resign from the party before the 2024 elections.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem , a day after former Trade Minister Alan Kyeremateng resigned from the party, he said another NPP guru is lacing his boots to resign after the party’s primaries on November 4, 2023.

The race for a new flagbearer for the NPP is set to take place on November 4, 2023 with Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia and former Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong vying for the position.

The others are former Agric Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

Ahead of the November 4 elections, Joseph Yamin is predicting defeat for Ken Agyapong.

He claimed the Assin Central MP will be angered at the communist inferior tactics against him to favour the Vice President which will lead to his exit from NPP.

“Let me prophesy, the next person to leave the NPP is Ken Agyapong. Ken will lose the primaries to Bawumia not on fair grounds and that will influence his decision to leave the party. Alan has left and Kennedy Agyapong will follow,” he stated.

