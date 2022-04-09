Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen and some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have visited the Aliu Mahama’s family residence to commiserate with them over the death of Ramatu Aliu Mahama.

Mr Kyerematen described the deceased as a likeable woman and a mother to all.

Taking Ghanaians down memory lane, he recounted during her days as Second Lady of the Republic, her gentle and graceful nature was evident in all she did as she opens her doors to all in society.

“Her calming influence will be sorely missed in our body politic. She and her husband have been a good inspiration to many. May her soul rest in eternal peace,” the Minister eulogised.

He also signed a book of condolence which has been opened in her honour.

Hajia Ramatu, who is the widow of former late Vice President Aliu Mahama under the Kufuor administration, passed on on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Her son, Farouk Mahama, who doubles as Yendi MP who confirmed her demise, stated it occurred at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Hajia Ramatu was 70 years old.




