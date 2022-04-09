Bright Senior High School (SHS) located at Akyem Kukurantumi in the Eastern Region has been adjudged best Private Senior High School in Ghana by the West Africa International Press Limited, organisers of Heroes of Distinction Conference and Awards.

Bright SHS adjudged best private school by West Africa Int. Press Ltd

The Heroes of Distinction Conference and Awards ceremony is an annual event, which is organized by the West Africa International Press Limited, publishers of West Africa International Magazine to honour outstanding Ghanaian personalities and entrepreneurs for their contribution to the economic growth of Ghana.

The award ceremony was instituted in 2018 in furtherance of the objective of the press house to provide platform for recognition, promotion and celebration of corporate entities and individuals of excellence.

Bright Senior High School won the second cycle education category award on merit after careful assessment by a panel of distinguished personalities.

The 2021 Heroes of Distinction Conference and Awards was held on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at the Chartered Institute of Bankers (CIB) in Accra.

The panel took into consideration consistent impressive academic performance of Bright SHS in the West Africa Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), the high level of discipline, effective monitoring and supervision structure, availability of modern ICT and science laboratories as well as the availability of subjects’ specialist teachers in the school among others.

The Vice President of Bright Senior High School, Dominic Acquah, who led a delegation to receive the award, told the media that, “selecting Bright Senior High School as the best Private School in Ghana is recognition of hard work, investment, commitment and quality education. It is going to help us raise the standard of the school more. We are going to lift the bar in private education. Now almost all teachers in the school are graduates with Masters and PhD, and those with First class honours are all teaching there, and in fact the President of the school, Bright Amponsah, continues to invest to improve the quality of teaching”.

He urged parents across the country to bring their children to Bright Senior High School to benefit from the quality education to “shape their academic dreams and shape their future.”

Dr Dee Otibu-Asare, President of West Africa International Press Limited – publisher of New Ghanaian Magazine, said the objective of his outfit is to recognise trailblazers who have contributed immensely to the country’s socio-economic development of the sub-region.

“These are those whose undertakings are of strategic importance to the development of West Africa and the entire of the African continent. We hope the honours will ginger you to do more for mother Ghana and the west Africa sub-region.”

The chairman of the governing council of Wisconsin International University College, Noble Justice Isaac Duose, congratulated the awardees, saying: “You have not been carelessly selected. You’ve been carefully selected and we are targeting that in due course you’ll be our light in the country’s developmental agenda.”

History of Bright SHS

Bright Senior High School was established as a diploma awarding institution in 2007 by a sole proprietor, Mr Bright Amponsah Nyarko with six students.

In 2008, enrollment increased to nine diploma and three Senior High School students. Due to the excellent performance of the first batch of candidates who sat the West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), enrollment witnessed significant increase the following year.

The consistent excellent performance in WASSCE continues to attract more students increasing the population to about 2,000 in 2021.

Other Awardees

Fourteen (14) other personalities and corporate entities were honoured alongside Bright Senior High School during the 2021 West Africa International Press Limited’s Heroes of Distinction award.

The personalities include President of Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Dr Joseph Obeng,

Joseph Albert Quarm, Nana (Dr) Appiagyei Dankwaso I, and Dr Agyaba Kwame Afriyie.

The corporate awardees included Etoile Engineering Limited, Chocho Industries, Baah Herbal Centre, Rene Educational Centre and JIK Management Consultancy Services.

The rest were Abotare Clinic, Alternative Medical Centre, Gracelift Herbal Centre, Jackson College of Education, Kumasi; and God’s Grace International School.