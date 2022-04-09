Former president John Agyekum Kufuor on Saturday arrived at the Independence Square to pay his last respect to former Second Lady, Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama.

Present at the funeral grounds to commiserate with the family was also Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Second Lady, Samira Bawumia.

The rest were Interior Minister; Ambrose Dery, Defense Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, Works and Housing Minister; Francis Asenso-Boakye and other government officials.

Hajia Ramatu’s remains were later conveyed to Tamale in the Northern Region for burial after the ceremony in Accra.

Hajia Ramatu was the widow of the late Alhaji Aliu Mahama who served as Vice President during the Kufuor administration from the year 2000 to 2008.

She passed on Thursday, April 7, 2022 aged 70.