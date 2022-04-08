The Aliu Mahama Foundation has announced the burial arrangement for the former Second Lady, Ramatu Mahama.

The wife of the late Vice President, Alhaji Aliu Mahama, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

She was 70.

A statement signed by the Aliu Mahama Foundation said a state funeral service will be held for the late Second Lady at the Independence Square on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Filing pass of the body and funeral service will be at 11:am.

“After the Islamic funeral service, the body will be taken to Tamale for burial at the residence of late Vice President, H. E. Alhaji Aliu Mahama,” the statement said.

The 3rd and 7th-day adoa will also take place in Tamale at the residence of H. E. Alhaji Aliu Mahama.

Below is the full statement: