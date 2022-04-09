Parts of Accra are expected to experience power outages due to the reconstruction of transmission lines of the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) from the Achimota substation through Avenor to the Mallam substation.

The reconstruction, which will commence on Saturday, April 9 to Thursday, June 30, 2022, is to meet the increasing demand for electricity.

The work, GRIDCo in a statement explained, involves taking out of service, two 161KV transmission lines.

Within this period, customers served by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) between the Achimota substation at Dzorwulu and Avenor in Accra will experience power outages during the day.

Meanwhile, GRIDCo has apologised for any inconvenience caused during the period.

Read GRIDCo’s statement below: