Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has shared a glimpse of his luxurious Bentley Spur that he has hidden away from the public for almost one year.

The Def Jam signee, who has been working hard over the years, said he had to reward himself with the expensive vehicle with the customised number plate, 1 GAD 22.

Stonebwoy has on many occasions said he doesn’t like to brag, but rather leaves his works to do the talking.

On his recent Gidigba song, he addressed critics who labelled him broke saying “Money but dem never rich like that”, depicting the fact that he has lots of money.

According to Stonebwoy, many of the industry folks who think they are richer than him don’t actually know his net worth.

It’s, therefore, not surprising that he would gift himself a Bentley after his signage to Def Jam record label.

Check out the video below:

