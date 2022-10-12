It’s actress Vicky Abla Zugah’s birthday and the celebrity has set the internet ablaze with some saucy photos.

Fans of the actress have had a feast for their eyes as she floods her Instagram timeline with the photos which saw her partially nude.

Moving on from a year she said has been all shades of crazy, Vicky is marking an addition with grace, happiness and beauty.

The photos captured her covering her nudity with strips of cloths, and she looked enchanting with full make up.

She put her tattoos on her thighs on display while flaunting her unblemished skin.

Photos below: