Former GFA boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has revealed how he managed to convince former Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac to include Sulley Muntari in the 2010 World Cup squad.

Notorious for his disciplinary issues with the Black Stars, it will be recalled that the the ex- AC Milan ace was not on good terms with the Serbian coach.

The 38-year-old, who was left out for the 2010 AFCON, was eventually included in the squad for the tournament which was scheduled for South Africa.

In a yet-to-be aired interview with Joy Sports, Mr Nyantakyi said he twice pleaded on his knees with the Serbian gaffer not to exclude the midfielder from World Cup

“Yes, in 2010 I did it. I did it twice, not even once,” the former GFA President said in the interview.

“I had to kneel for Sulley Muntari to be named in the Black Stars for the World Cup.”

Muntari has been snubbed from international duty since the famous unsporting incident in the 2014 World Cup, Brazil.

The former Inter Milan midfielder has 84 caps and 20 goals for Ghana.