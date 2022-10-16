The Community II Presec School Park was crowded with mourners from far and near as the one-week celebration of veteran actor, Ekow Blankson was held.

Clad in red and black apparel, the sympathisers trooped to the school park to commiserate with the bereaved family.

Members of the Actors Guild led by their President, Bill Asamoah and other colleagues from the Creative Arts Industry were in attendance to offer their support.

The likes of Kalybos, Fiifi Coleman, Fred Amugi, Michael Afranie, Prince David Osei, Anthony Wood, and Beverly Afaglo, among others, were present.

The actor, who was also into other private businesses, died on Monday, October 3, 2022.

Though the cause of his death is still not known, a last video before his death captured him in the hospital interacting with some nurses.

He was 50 years.