The Overlord of Lawra Traditional Area, The Paramount Chief of the Lawra Traditional Area, Naa Puowele Karbo IV, has lauded Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for his hard work and the reverence he has brought to the high office he holds through his conduct.

Welcoming Dr Bawumia to his Palace at Lawra in the Upper West Region during the week, the respected traditional ruler, who is also the Vice President of the National House of Chiefs, said he has been watching the Vice President from afar with admiration, and commended him for his works.

“The Royal Family and people of Lawra have been following your performance as the Office of Vice President of Ghana with great interest and admiration,” the Lawra Naa told the Vice President.

He continued: “Since assuming this high Office of Vice President, you have brought dignity, respect and prestige to that Office. Your competence, effectiveness, hardwork and dedication to the duties and responsibilities of that office is widely acclaimed locally and internationally.

“In particular, you have shown by your conduct, demeanour and steadfast support to His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President of Ghana, that a Vice President can work harmoniously with a sitting President and enable him achieve their common vision,” he added.

The Lawra Naa also commended Dr Bawumia for his relentless effort at galvanising the youth through his hardwork, and hope that his hardwork would be “rewarded with the appropriate prize of leadership” at the appropriate time.