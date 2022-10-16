Nana Agyei Baffuor Awuah, a lawyer for Manhyia South Member of Parliament (MP), Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh (Napo), says Sammy Gyamfi should blame himself for the damages incurred in the defamation suit.

The case involved a 2019 press conference addressed by Mr Gyamfi, in which he alleged that persons complicit in the infamous kidnapping of the Canadian school girls were linked to the Energy Minister.

According to Nana Baffour, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Communications Officer requested an out-of-court settlement.

In this regard, Napo, the lawyer said, directed Mr Gyamfi to donate GHS40K to the Osu Children’s Home in his name and was supposed to offer a public apology on Asempa FM.

However, Mr Gyamfi, the lawyer explained, told the lawmaker he’ll offer an apology but not donate the money.

Going to court he said was, therefore, purposefully to clear his name after Mr Gyamfi declined his conditions.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, the situation he said left them with no option than to proceed to court.

Napo’s lawyer on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen

The lawyer stated the lawmaker has instructed him to enforce the court’s judgement and will ensure Mr Gyamfi pays all of the damages awarded.

“He’s also supposed to use the same medium through which he made the allegations to apologise.

“Meaning, he’ll hold a press conference to be broadcasted by all the media houses that picked the first brief,” he added.

When asked who will bear the costs, the lawyer retorted, that’s for Mr Gyamfi to figure out.