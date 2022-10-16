President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, has been re-elected as President of the West African Football Union (WAFU Zone B) for a new four-year mandate.

This comes after no other candidate filed nominations to contest him for the leadership of the sub-regional body.

He was sworn into office on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the WAFU B General Assembly in Cote D’Ivoire.

President Simeon-Okraku took over from Djibrilla Hima Hamidou of Niger who stood down from the position in May 2021.

President Simeon-Okraku has worked tirelessly to revive competition and bring modernity to football administration in the Zone.

The General Assembly is the supreme legislative organ of the football block where key decisions are taken for implementation by the WAFU Zone B Secretariat.

Federation Presidents, CAF General Secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba, General Secretaries of the seven Associations within the sub-region, and some guests attended the General Assembly on Saturday.

President Simeon-Okraku in his acceptance speech called for stronger collaboration among Member Associations to ensure that the sub-regions record as the hub and cradle for African Football was preserved.