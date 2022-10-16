Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of McDan Group of Companies, Daniel McKorley, has opened up on his grass-to-grace story.

McDan, as he is widely known, shared the story at the 4th edition of the Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen National Dialogue Series to encourage the Ghanaian youth to always strive for success regardless of the challenges.

Mr McKorley recounted a white man he worked for years ago one day humiliated him so bad over a task he didn’t perform up to expectation.

“There is no rich man without a history so nobody wakes up one day to become rich. Wealth creation is a gradual process,” he said.

Despite his girlfriend at the time’s presence in the office, the boss, McDan said, turned a blind eye and threw papers he was holding at him.

“I went down on my knees to pick up the papers and when I lifted my head, I saw my girlfriend in tears. I asked what the problem was and she said nothing. However, she asked why I was working for my boss,” he recounted.

The response he said was “I don’t choose my boss, he chooses me. I chose to be here and this is what I do to survive.”

McDan revealed his girlfriend’s father in a few days secured a job in which he was going to earn five times the salary he was being paid but he declined.

“My refusal was because if I had left because of the way my boss treated me, then I was a failure. I needed to look beyond the problems because they’ll always come,” he stated.

Despite the rough path he went through on his journey to success, Mr Korley stated he was proud of how far he has come and not allowing himself to succumb to his challenges.