Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the McDan Group of Companies, Daniel McKorley, has cautioned the Ghanaian youth to always be ready for opportunities as they emerge.



This is because McDan, as he is popularly known, believes where preparedness meets opportunity, success is inevitable and the youth should therefore not limit themselves.



To him, it is important for youngsters not to think like a dwarf but instead be gorillas in their own space, always strive for success and look beyond their challenges.



He made these remarks at the Asempa FM Ekosii Sen National Dialogue Series on Youth Entrepreneurship: The catalyst to Ghana’s independence and financial independence on Friday.



“At times, when we get the opportunities we are not ready but as a young man who is angry for success, you have to be ready so that when the opportunity comes, you will be able to grab it and run with it. Always keep in mind that where preparedness meets opportunity, success is inevitable,” he admonished.



Mr McKorley revealed that within two years, his company has been able to support 300 Ghanaian youth to start up their own business.



In this regard, he is optimistic majority of the youth are intelligent and require a little push to succeed.



“This has manifested through the MCDAn youth entrepreneurship challenge. It is not always about money; sometimes all the youth need is a little push and guidance. So anytime I’m asked to address the youth, I consider solutions because our problems have become too many; we must focus on how best we can solve the problems of the youth,” he stated.



McDan added he always finds joy and pleasure in helping the youth to succeed and will therefore remain committed to that.



“At the end of the day, it is not about how much I have made or just about McDan but how many lives I have impacted. Anytime I offer my shoulders for the youth to stand on it, it is my hope that they become bigger than me,” he noted.