Nigerians have questioned the country’s health sector after video of lackadaisical attitude of some nurses went viral.

Some nurses of a private health facility are facing backlash for their nonchalant attitude that contributed to the demise of reality TV star, Rico Swavey.

The ex-BBNaija housemate passed on on Wednesday, October 10, from injuries of an accident he was involved in on Monday.

While social media was flooded with messages of condolence, a video of the last moments of the celebrity was shared online, igniting fury in Nigerians.

In the circulating video, an unconscious Rico was leaning in a chair while receiving oxygen.

Rather than the health administrators offering help, they were captured laughing and taking videos of the injured celebrity.

One of the nurses could be heard suggesting he should be rushed to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital, but her colleagues refused to help her convey the patient.

Another of them can be heard saying, “Oya, make we carry am now go inside” while a nurse chuckled. Another nurse said, “His oxygen is 90%. You people should stop making videos and let’s move him. Somebody is in critical condition and you’re making videos.”

Nigerians have argued the delay in treating him contributed to him being on life support, and his subsequent death.

The video has since sparked outrage on social media with some citizens calling for the immediate dismissal of the staff who should have handled the situation with uttermost professionalism.

Meanwhile, Lagos authorities have began probing the issue and have assured to bring the perpetrators to book.