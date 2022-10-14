A group of gunmen numbering about 10 are reported to have attacked workers of the Gomoa Fetteh Salt Industry Limited, a wholly registered salt and real estate company in the Central Region.

Twelve of the victims are currently battling for their lives at the Kasoa Government Hospital.

Many workers are said to be terrified following the incident on Wednesday.

In a release dated 13th October 2022 and signed by the Director of the company, Amos Appiah, he debunked accusations that the workers were land guards.

One of the injured workers

He however accused the ‘Mankrado of Gomoa, Nana Kwesi Kwansah, also known as Kwesi Alhaji of engaging in a dispute over the land, an act that may have led to the attack.

The letter indicated that the injured, many of whom are security guards and administrative staff of the company, were there to protect the property and the over 3,000 acres of land at the site.

A letter sighted by Adomonline.com shows that in view of the activities of land guards in the community and encroachment of lands, the Management of the company, in July 2022, wrote to the Central East Police Regional Command, to assist the police officers to patrol the vast area.

They further notified the police that they were going to hire private security officers to complement the police effort at protecting the land.

Mr Amos Appiah also called on the National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah and the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare to swoop the area and arrest all individuals involved in landguard activities.

Earlier, another press conference held by the Gomoa Fetteh Royal Family on Wednesday accused Nana Kwesi Kwansah of eroding the progress made so far in the area following the protracted chieftaincy dispute.

A spokesperson for the royal family, Nana Essel said the family will insist that the ‘Mankrado’ steps down since he is not the rightful occupant of the stool.

For the past 30 years, Gomoa Fetteh has not known peace due to the raging chieftaincy conflict.

Below is the notification letter: