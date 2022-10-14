The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League remains suspended after the Human Rights Court adjourned AshantiGold’s injunction case to Thursday, October 20, 2022.

The court could not pass a final judgment on the case after the Ghana Football Association (GFA) appeared in court on Friday, October 14, 2022, for the hearing.

AshGold, who have been demoted to Division Two for match-fixing, summoned GFA to the Human Rights High Court over claims of unjust demotion by the GFA after finding the club guilty of match manipulation.

The Miners filed an interlocutory injunction on the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League, which was granted.

The 2022/23 season was brought to a halt on Thursday, September 29, 2022, following the injunction filed at the Human Rights High Court by Ashgold and served on the GFA’s lawyers.

The GFA subsequently communicated the decision to all sponsors, partners, and clubs.

AshantiGold were found guilty of match manipulation by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association in their home game against Inter Allies during the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League [GPL] season.

The DC demoted the two clubs to the country’s third tier with all players and officials involved suspended.

However, the players involved have been granted a stay of execution by the Court of Arbitration of sports after their appeal at the highest sports judiciary body.

Prior to the court hearing on Friday, Mark Addo, GFA Vice President told Citi Sports, “If they [Ashantigold] feel they went to the Appeals process and were still found guilty on the basis of that, the next level was for them to have gone to CAS.’

“Even the players that were banned went to CAS and were given a reprieve.

“If they choose not to go through the process, and go to court, which is fine. Every dog will have his day in court. The FA will strongly present their case and I am very hopeful that we will be vindicated.”