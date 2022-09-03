President of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Kurt Okraku, has revealed the prize money for the winner of the 2022/23 betPawa Ghana Premier League.

He made this known when speaking at the official launch at the Accra Interational Conference Centre (AICC) on Friday night.

The winner of the Premier League winner will take home a trophy and cash prize of GH¢ 300,000 and 40 gold medals with 2nd placed team to pocket GH¢ 200,000 and 40 silver medals.

The third placed team will take home GH¢ 80,000 and 40 bronze medals.

The GFA secured a three-year sponsorship deal with betting syndicate $6 million in August.

The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season is set to commence on Friday, 9th September, 2022.