The Chief Executive of MASLOC, Abibata Zakariah, has reiterated the outfit’s commitment to delivering on its mandate of assisting in the advancement of micro business.

Madam Zakariah says MASLOC is ever ready to support these micro businesses once they meet their requirements.

She was speaking at the 4th edition of the Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen National Dialogue Series on youth entrepreneurship at the Accra Digital Centre.

“We’ve money for all and can give up to 500K loans but at my level, I can give 200K. Some of the loans require collaterals while others don’t.

“For instance, if you need 5K to 10K, there will be no collateral but 20k upwards will require a collateral whose value is more than the amount we’ll give the beneficiary,” she said.

Madam Zakariah revealed they have a payment tenure of six to 18 months in response to the prevailing economic challenges.

“We have a one-month moratorium and beneficiaries have a period of 18 months to pay off their loans,” she stated.

The CEO further revealed that MASLOC also supports any form of farming whose product gestation period doesn’t exceed 18 months.

“Fish farming, poultry, crop production and we currently have people who are into honey making,” she added.

In its 16 years of existence, MASLOC has complemented governments’ efforts to adopt pro-poor programmes aimed at eradicating poverty.