Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MASLOC, Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah, has assured the public that she remains solid, focused, and committed to see MASLOC influence lives through its programmes targeted at aiding SMEs and improving lives.

Madam Zakariah stated this in response to inquiries about her personality and role as CEO of the microfinance and small loans centre during an interview with Lexis Bill on Joy FM’s drive-time show.

She stated that since her promotion to the role of substantive CEO, the scope of her tasks has increased, but she is still committed to the execution of the work at hand as a result of the competence and experience she has gained over the years.

She emphasised the need for continuing to manage the institution at this time because certain initiatives must be implemented to guarantee that Masloc is sustainable and viable in order to complement government efforts to influence the lives of the poor.

Madam Zakariah was convinced that the selection of independent and reputable debt collection firms to collect outstanding debts from 2009 till date would greatly facilitate recoveries as this decision was taken with support to the office of the President, the Board, Management and staff.

She noted that her quest was to make the institution sustainable and viable and one way in achieving that was to ensure that loans that have been disbursed are repaid fully and on time, thus, her satisfaction in seeing the incredible working relationship and partnership between these firms and the team at MASLOC.

Madam Zakariah, CEO of Masloc, stated that “people normally want to thrive on failing systems,” and that these elements are particularly interested in resisting initiatives that are designed to address the problems.

In response to a question about why recovery remains difficult at the institution, she stated that she has received reports that are shedding light on the true reasons, which will go a long way towards solving the problem in the future.

Madam Zakariah spoke on the show about her early days as a young girl growing up in Yendi, where she attended nursery and junior high school before moving to Tamale.

She recalls her late parents instilling virtues such as honesty and preserving a strong sense of integrity in her as the daughter of Alhaji Shanni Mahama, a former MP for Yendi Constituency and a Deputy Minister for Agriculture under former Prime Minister K. A. Busia. She stated that these beliefs, among others, has shaped her into the person she is today, attaining and impacting the lives of the vulnerable through her passion for politics and leadership.

Madam Zakariah, speaking on her career journey, noted her experiences in the banking sector and also as a policy and business development strategist together with her love and interest in politics, have all enabled her to affect the lives of many over the years and today as CEO of MASLOC.