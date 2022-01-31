A former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Deputy Secretary in the Yendi Constituency has fought off claims by a group, Concerned Youth in the area against the Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Hajia Abibata Mahama Zakariah.

The group, in a petition to the party’s Disciplinary Committee, accused Hajia Mahama, who was a 2020 parliamentary candidate aspirant, of embarking on some activities which violate the established codes of the party.

The petition had Aliu Adam Mohammed, Abukari Inusah and Abukari Iddrisu as its signatories.

The group argued there is no constituency in Ghana that a former aspirant about a year after the election is found dabbling in what they described as incongruous political sportsmanship.

But according to the former Deputy Secretary, Alhaji Shei Zakariah, the claims are deliberate attempts to soil the CEO’s hard-earned reputation.

“The said elements have flagrantly and brazenly violated the constitution of the party by misapplying the provisions and articles in the constitution in their desperate attempt to get Hajia Abibata’s image dented,” part of a statement signed by Alhaji Zakaria read.

Read full statement below:

