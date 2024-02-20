Tension is mounting in the Yendi constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as supporters of Hajia Habibata Shani Mahama demand a rerun of the parliamentary elections.

This follows the confusion that marred the counting of ballot after voting in the January 27 parliamentary primaries.

MASLOC CEO supporters

Addressing the media, the spokesperson for supporters of the MASLOC boss, Alhaji Mohammed Kpermsin said the parliamentary election in the Yendi constituency is incomplete.

Therefore, he stated that, any decision other than a re-run would not be accepted.

The supporters expressed readiness to back the candidate who wins the elections after the re-run.

Alhaji Mohammed and his group have given the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) a 7-day ultimatum to organize a re-run in the constituency or face their wrath.

The fierce contest between incumbent Member of Parliament, Farouk Aliu Mahama and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) Hajia Abibata Zakariah ended in a deadlock.

NPP leadership are still investigating the matter for the way forward.

