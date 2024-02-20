Some residents of Tabre in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of Ashanti region are lamenting the seepage of faecal matter from a privately-owned public toilet in the community.

They fear for their health if the overflowing septic tank is not emptied as soon as possible.

According to the residents, the owner of the toilet facility has since 2009 refused to evacuate the toilet as the seepage flows through the town.

Residents who spoke to AdomNews fear the situation could lead to an outbreak of disease in the community.

They are calling on the authorities to help solve the problem.

“there is a school behind the seepage faecal matter which is not good for their health,” one of them said.

The Assemblyman of Tabre electoral area, Kwame Agyei, says he will be engaging the owner of the facility to find a lasting solution to the situation.

“I was just inugurated to office , and now abbress to the issues, I will do my possible best to solve the problem go for the people of Tabre to benefit good health, ” he said.