An aspirant in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary for the Yendi constituency, Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama, has petitioned the party’s leadership to annul the election following the chaotic outturn that disrupted the counting process on Saturday, January 27.

In her petition, Abibata Mahama alleged a conspiracy among some party officers to rig the elections to favour a particular candidate.

The MASLOC CEO contended that such actions contradict the democratic principles of the New Patriotic Party and is therefore urging the party leadership to nullify the election results.

“There appears to be a grand ploy by some officers of the party to conspire with election officers and the incumbent MP to rig the elections in favour of the incumbent MP against the established democratic tradition of our great party, and the wishes of the delegates and the members of the party in Yendi.”

She mentioned key regional officials of the party as principal actors in the ploy, as well as some members of the Party Elections Committee, some officers of the Electoral Commission and the Security Service.

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong, says the party will soon communicate its stance on the parliamentary primary situation in the Yendi constituency.

He assured that the party is committed to fairness in addressing the matter involving the candidates.

Speaking in an interview with Asaase Radio on Monday, January 29, the NPP General Secretary said that the party’s decision will be informed by reports received from all stakeholders.

“Well, it (Yendi misunderstanding) has to be resolved, no matter how difficult it will be. It has to be resolved and all the reports that will come from Yendi, one from the regional party and also from the reps that we sent there, from the Electoral Commission and the Ghana Police, will all influence what decision will be taken,” he said.

“But, it has to be resolved, and it will be resolved,” he added.

Mr. Justin Kodua Frimpong, also said that the parliamentary primaries were generally successful in constituencies with incumbent MPs.

He mentioned that the National Executive Committee of the party is scheduled to convene next week to discuss constituencies where elections were suspended.

