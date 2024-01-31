The leadership of the University Senior Staff Association will meet government tomorrow, February 1, 2024.

The National Chairman of the University Senior Staff Association, Isaac Donkor, who made this known on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, said their demand is the prompt release of their overdue funds.

“They know, so we don’t need any negotiations. There is no negotiation on this matter. So the government should do well and release the money to our fund managers for investment then we get back to work. People have been in the house for the past three years on pension, and they are waiting for the alarm sound. Some people are dying, some are sick, and you want to negotiate.” he said.

The Senior Staff, Teachers, and Educational Workers Union, alongside the Ghana Association of University Administrators of the University of Ghana, are currently on strike.

They are advocating for the payment of their delayed tier-two pensions with compound interest and improved conditions of service. Ken Botchway, Chairman of the University of Ghana branch of the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU), informed journalists that the forthcoming meeting would determine their course of action.

According to Mr. Donkor, the government is fully aware of the money it owes the unions.

He maintained that their return to work is solely upon the government meeting its obligations and reiterated the importance of forgoing further negotiations.

