The National Labour Commission (NLC) is set to engage with the Senior Staff Association of Public Universities in Ghana (SSA-UoG) and the Federation of Universities Senior Staff (FUSSAG) to address the ongoing strike.

The strike, which began last Wednesday, is due to government’s alleged neglect of pension concerns and the contentious cancellation of overtime allowances.

The purpose of the upcoming meeting is to facilitate mediation between the unions and relevant stakeholders, aiming to find a resolution that would bring an end to the ongoing strike.

The associations argue that, their appeals for the payment of two-tier pensions and overtime allowances have been ignored, prompting the industrial action.

The strike has resulted in the withdrawal of crucial services, impacting sectors such as healthcare, administration, and security.

Final year students are facing challenges in their practical sessions due to the absence of senior technicians to supervise their work.

