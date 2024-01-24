Former President, John Mahama has backed organised labour’s call on government to rescind its decision to impose Value Added Tax (VAT) on electricity.

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), expressed concern that, the implementation of VAT on electricity consumption would further burden Ghanaians.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Mahama said the move would increase tariffs by nearly 21% which will a rippling effect on the prices of goods, services, and transport fares.

He urged the government to reverse its decision and provide relief to Ghanaians.

Mahama also criticised the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government, stating that Ghanaians will continue to suffer as long as they remain in office.

“Implementing VAT on electricity consumption will increase tariffs by almost 21% and exacerbate the hardship on Ghanaians. This will affect the prices of goods, services, and transport fares.”

“I agree with organised labour that the government must reverse its decision to start collecting VAT on electricity consumption.”

Mr. Mahama highlighted the need for responsible utilisation of the recently released $600 million by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and urged the outgoing government to exercise caution.

The NDC flagbearer promised that, the NDC is eager and ready to address Ghana’s economic challenges and provide substantial relief to Ghanaians when he assumes office in January 2025.

Mr. Mahama said his vision to create well-paying jobs through his 24-hour economy policy and other initiatives.

The former President is scheduled to begin a three-day #BuildingGhanaTour of the Ashanti Region on Wednesday to interact and listen to the concerns of people in the region.