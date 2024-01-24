The leader and founder of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, has urged former Presidents in Africa to refrain from making the governance of their successors challenging.

Speaking at a public dialogue organized by the pressure group AriseGhana in Accra on Tuesday, January 23, Mr. Malema emphasised that former presidents should remain at home, participating in state visits as statesmen, and not engage in opposition to their successors.

He insisted that former presidents should not interfere in the affairs of ruling presidents and suggested that they be held accountable, discouraging their involvement in any civilised democracy.

“You have to ensure that democracy matures in such a manner in Africa, where the previous president does not make it his business to fight the current president, you must allow the new to lead with all their force because you were the same, it doesn’t mean you are perfect”.

“No African leader, who is on retirement, should lead from the grave. They must all be like all other progressive former presidents who are statements at home, waiting for courtesy visits and consultations, and attending to other state functions. Those are the duties of former presidents because Africa must be stable, Africa must go through democracy at all times,” Mr Malema said.

Mr. Malema further encouraged African leaders not to impose themselves on their people beyond the constitutional requirements.

He stressed that democracy entails holding elections after a specified period, and when leaders are voted out of power, they should peacefully exit without resorting to using the military to extend their tenure.

“We call on all African leaders not to leave an office with a coffin. When the time comes for them to go they must leave without calling the army to to extend their term” he said at an event in Accra organised by Arise Ghana, titled, ‘A Day of Dialogue With Julius Malema.’

“No one is born a leader. No one is a traditional leader in a political office. If you want to be a traditional leader, go and fight in your tribe for those types of issues. We don’t subscribe to people who want to leave a political office with a coffin,” he added.