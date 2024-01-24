The founder of International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim has said he has no supernatural powers to turn into an animal.

According to him, such claims were just bravado just to impress his followers.

Years ago, the popular prophet boasted about having the ability to transform into snake or a tiger and appear in peoples dreams.

Angel Obinim as he is popular called went viral for this assertion and became a demigod for his followers.

But years after sober reflections, the man of God said all the things he said and did were vanity.

In a video on Tiktok, Bishop Obinim apologised to the public noting that, the things he did were due to circumstances beyond his control.

“I was saying a lot of things that were beyond me. People are asking me to turn into a snake or a tiger. How can I do that? Am I a vampire or an animal? How can someone who has a human body with a wife and children do this?.

