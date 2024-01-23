Nollywood actor Ken Erics visited his veteran colleague, John Okafor popularly known as Mr Ibu, who returned home after months in hospital.

In October 2023, Mr Ibu revealed he was battling with a life-threatening illness. He spoke from a hospital bed and cried out for financial assistance over his medical condition.

Several people donated for the ailing actor, including the Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Foundation, which paid all of Mr Ibu’s medical expenses.

But on 6 November 2023, Mr Ibu’s family announced that one of the actor’s legs was amputated after undergoing seven surgeries.

Since then, he has remained in the hospital, where he has been recuperating.

A video shared on actor Ken Eric’s Instagram page provided a much-needed update on Mr Ibu’s recovery after his leg amputation.

In the video, Mr Ibu sat in the living room, chatting with his junior colleague.

It is the first time the comic actor has been captured on video since his doctors discharged him from the hospital.

His family has yet to issue any formal statement about his health condition.

Background

On 6 November 2023, Mr Ibu’s leg was amputated, barely a month after he solicited prayers and financial assistance from his fans.

He solicited prayers and funds because doctors had recommended the amputation of his leg.

Announcing the leg amputation on the actor’s Instagram page, his family said the amputation was to increase his chances of recovery.

They said the development was complex but needed to accept it as Mr Ibu’s new reality to keep him alive.

On 17 December 203, the family of the 62-year-old actor further revealed the reason behind his inability to be flown abroad for additional treatment.

The family explained in a statement that doctors deemed him ‘Not Fit to Fly,’ rendering it challenging to arrange his departure for advanced medical treatment due to the airlines’ refusal to transport him.

According to the family, the cause of the illness was not diabetes but a persistent clotting of blood in Mr Ibu’s leg, stemming from diseased blood vessels, along with other health challenges that posed a significant risk to his life.