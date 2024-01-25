Police operatives in Ikoyi, Lagos State have arrested the children of actor, John Okafor aka Mr. Ibu’s for allegedly defrauding him of the sum of N55 million.

The Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCID), Alagbon, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

The police said on September 6, 2023, a petition was received against two of Mr Ibu’s sons, Onyeabuchi Daniel Okafor and Valentine Okafor, as well as his adopted daughter, Jasmine Chioma Okekeagwu.

They alleged conspired to defraud Mr. Ibu of the donations made for his treatment while being on sick bed.

Mr. Ibu’s wife, Mrs Stella Maris Chinyere Okafor was initially managing the funds to defray the medical bills of Mr. Ibu and sustain the family.

However, along the line, Onyeabuchi Daniel Okafor and Jasmine Chioma Okekeagwu manipulated Mrs Stella Maris Chinyere Okafor, took possession of Mr. Ibu’s phone, and hacked into the banking details therein.

The police added that, they thereafter re-installed the mobile banking applications of Mr. Ibu on Daniel’s phone and wiped off the banking applications originally installed on Mr. Ibu’s phone.

They, thereby, took direct and full charge of banking activities of Mr. Ibu in relation to the funds being donated by members of the public in support of his medicals.

At the time of their arrest, the police say they have diverted N55million, and squandered a total of N5million on “questionable transactions”.

They were granted bail in the sum of N15m with two sureties in like sum while case was adjourned to 11th March, 2024.

Meanwhile, the case file has been forwarded to the Office of Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.