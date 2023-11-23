Emeka Chochoo, the former manager of Nollywood actor John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, has shed light on the reasons behind the recent police invitation of Mr Ibu’s adopted daughter, Jasmine Chioma Okafor, and his two sons, Daniel and Val.

The trio was reportedly invited for questioning regarding the management of funds donated by well-meaning Nigerians for Mr Ibu’s medical treatment.

The funds were intended for Mr Ibu’s medical expenses, as the actor recently underwent surgery resulting in the amputation of one of his legs.

The situation escalated when it was suggested that Mr Ibu’s wife, Stella Maris Okafor, instigated the police involvement.

Stella Maris allegedly demanded transparency and accountability regarding the donated funds and accused Jasmine of diverting the money for personal use.

It was further claimed that Stella Maris intended to use the funds to purchase a new house.

“Mr. Ibu’s wife alleged that Jasmine moved N300 million out of the account. Ibu’s wife allegedly wanted them to buy her a new house from the money contributed so far for Ibu’s treatments. That’s why she arrested Jasmine,”Doris Ogala said.

In response to the unfolding events, Emeka Chochoo clarified that the police invitation was not tantamount to an arrest and emphasized that the police had summoned Jasmine, Daniel, and Val to inquire about Mr Ibu’s account.

Val, however, was reportedly excluded from the situation as he had recently returned to the country and was unaware of the ongoing developments.

“Yes, they were all invited by the police. I won’t call it arrest; the police invited them over Mr Ibu’s account. However, Val is left out as he knows nothing about what’s been happening. He just returned to the country,” Emeka Chochoo told punch.

“I have not been able to reach any of them,” the ex-manager added.

The controversy surrounding the management of the donated funds took an unexpected turn, considering that Mr Ibu’s wife and adopted daughter had previously joined forces to appeal for financial support from Nigerians.

The plea came after Mr Ibu underwent surgery, and the actor’s health challenges prompted an outpouring of generosity from well-wishers.