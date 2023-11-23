A finalist of 10 will be competing for the ultimate at the final of the Miss Malaika Ghana 2023 pageant, which comes off on Friday, November 24 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Lady Nana Yaa Nsarko is one name that stands out from the lot, and who has maintained an admirable composure and shown remarkable progress and impeccable achievements throughout the show.

“Lady” as she is affectionately called is noted to have won four of the six in-house tasks all the competitors were assigned frequently, including cultural, photoshoot, fun night, and fashion tasks. She will be looking forward to completing these extraordinary achievements with the grand prize of cash, a car and a crown.

Nana Yaa Nsarko who aims to be a human rights lawyer says she will live up to expectations when she emerges as the winner at the grand finale.

Showstoppers including, Mr Drew, Sefa, Olive the Boy, Loli X Lola, Maya Blu and Banzy Banero are expected to perform on Friday night when the show kicks off at 8 pm.

Lady Nana Yaa Nsarko had her basic education at St Peter’s Mission School before proceeding to Aburi Girls’ Senior High School where she became the President of the Ghana United Nations Student and Youth Association.

Lady Nana Yaa Nsarko holds a Bachelor of Law (LLB) degree from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST). During her time at KNUST, she participated in various legal forums, showcasing her prowess in women empowerment, negotiations, clinic and mooting and youth advocacy.

Yaa Nsarko specializes in diverse perspectives and believes in constructive dialogues. Outside academics, she is a Youth Counselor, digital content creator and recently was appointed Goodwill Ambassador for Women Empowerment in Ghana by the New York Base International Human Rights Commission (IHRC).

Global Peace is an initiative of ACCORD based in Durban, South Africa, and has featured Nana Yaa Nsarko as a distinguished speaker at the Global Peace Summit on Youth, Peace and Security.

Global Peace in May 2019 initially launched its maiden Intergenerational Dialogue in Accra by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana.

Lady Nana Yaa Nsarko possesses exceptional talents, of which she hopes to combine her legal knowledge, communication skills, and high school experiences to excel in her career and positively influence the lives of her peers and her community.

Nana Yaa hopes to win the crown and to embark on deepening awareness of HIV and promoting HIV self-testing as her project.

Her hobbies are cooking, dancing and taking pictures.