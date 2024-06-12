The Central Planning Committee (CPC), along with notable friends and family members of the late Nollywood actor, John Okafor, widely known as Mr. Ibu, have strongly denied reports circulating on social media that the family is begging for funds to cover his burial expenses.

The CPC and the Okafor family have distanced themselves from publications suggesting financial desperation, labeling them as malicious and misleading.

A recent social media post by a user identified as Mazitundeednut alleged that the family was soliciting public donations for Mr. Ibu’s burial.

This claim has been vehemently refuted by the Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, Monday Diamond Ani, who criticized the publication as an attempt to tarnish the family’s reputation and portray them as beggars.

Ani emphasized that the publication was designed to demean the Okafor family, stating that such stories are “manipulating, malicious, fabricated and engineered by the evil gang against Mr. Ibu even while on sick bed and after his death.”

He highlighted that, despite the significant financial burden of Mr. Ibu’s medical treatment across various hospitals in Nigeria, comprehensive plans for his burial are already underway.

“It is a fact that a fund is being raised to support the burial of Mr. Ibu which is customary in Igbo land where well-wishers will be contributing funds to support the burial.”

He clarified that in Igbo tradition, it is common for community members to contribute towards burial expenses through various forms of support, including financial assistance and logistics, making it a cultural practice rather than an indication of financial distress.

Ani concluded by reaffirming the family’s commitment to honoring Mr. Ibu’s legacy appropriately, stating, “Mr. Ibu was the king of comedy movies in Africa and represented Nigeria as far as motion pictures are concerned. He will be buried not like a kid, but as the legend that he was.”

The Central Planning Committee has arranged several notable events to honor Mr. Ibu, including the erection of billboards throughout Enugu State and a star-studded tribute performance at the Base Event Center in Enugu.

Additionally, a novelty football match between celebrities and Rangers International Football Club will take place at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium on June 25th, followed by a night of tribute on June 26th.