The Communications Manager of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), Stanley Martey, has addressed the prevailing water supply challenges in parts of Accra.

According to him, they are working around the clock to resolve the issues permanently.

Mr. Martey, in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, asked consumers for forgiveness.

“We appreciate the problem and we apologise for the inconvenience but it was also for the good of all of us. The system will stabilize when we are done rationing one cycle by the weekend and we are there for our customers” he said.

Residents in areas such as Adenta, Kaneshie, Darkuman, Lapaz, Kasoa, Teshie, and Weija have been facing water crises for over two weeks, significantly impacting their daily lives.

But Mr. Martey explained that, the intermittent cuts in water supply were necessitated by repairs being undertaken on some old equipment.

He added that, the repair works on the equipment have now been completed, and consumers will have constant flow of water.

GWCL sets records straight on water crisis

Water crisis hits 5 SHSs in Krobo over GWCL’s disconnection

GWCL reveals cause of erratic flow of water, low pressure in parts of Accra