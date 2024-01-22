The Managing Director of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), Ing. Dr. Clifford Braimah, has said the population of Accra has surpassed the capacity of the water company.

His comment is in reaction to the acute water supply in some party of Accra over the past few weeks.

Residents in various parts of Accra, including Adenta, Kasoa, Weija, and Apaapa in La, have expressed concerns about irregular water supply.

According to residents, this situation has significantly impacted their daily lives, compelling them to resort to purchasing water from tankers at exorbitant prices.

The angry residents say the Ghana Water Company failed to communicate plans of temporary water supply cuts for them to plan.

Addressing the acute water supply Citi FM on Monday, January 22, Ing. Braimah said it has become necessary for GWCL to upgrade its machinery to meet the increasing water demands of residents in Accra.

“Already in Accra, the volume of water we produce has been outgrown by the population, and we are looking at putting up a new system at Kpone to boost our production. However, resource constraints have been the problem since 2017 and 2018. We have been working, but we have not settled on finances” he explained.

Ing. Braimah admitted that some complaints were related to localized faults, which, when reported to the nearest GWCL office, could be promptly addressed.

