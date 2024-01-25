The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has charged government to resolved issues raised by the Senior Staff Association and the Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU) of the Trade Union Congress.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, it urged Ghana’s government to prioritise the unions’ issues and strive toward a swift resolution.

“Understanding the importance of dialogue, NUGS calls upon both the government and the unions to engage in immediate and constructive negotiations. While we respect the right of unions to advocate for their members, we emphasise the significant impact this strike has on the academic well-being of students across the country,” it added.

NUGS urged the unions to consider returning to their duties while discussions are ongoing.

“This temporary return to work would alleviate the burden on students and ensure that the dialogue process takes place without further hindrance,” it added.

NUGS also called for broad stakeholder consultation including government representatives, university administration, and relevant unions.

“A collaborative approach is vital in understanding the complexities of the issues and arriving at sustainable solutions that address the legitimate concerns of all parties involved,”

“We believe that through earnest dialogue and a commitment to finding common ground, a resolution that serves the best interests of both the unions and the students can be achieved,” it added.

Below is the full statement