The Akwaboah family has blessed and entertained Ghanaians with their incredible talents for three generations.

Their timeless highlife music is centered around real life events and love successful stories.

From the first generation, Akwaboah Snr, born Kwabena Akwaboah, began the family’s music career.

Until his demise on January 2, 2004, he was a household name many resonated with due to his outstanding vocals, music and left a great legacy.

The musical master pulled off magic with his hit song, “Hweme bi na ko,” and other amazing hits like “Ataala Komfo.”

He left behind two wives and 36 children.

Among these children rose his successor, Master Kwadwo Akwaboah Senior, a hiplife legend who followed his father’s path and preserved the legacy.

Despite being visually impaired, it did not limit him from defying the odds to create good sounds to project and protect his father’s legacy.

He was diagnosed with Glaucoma, which made him lose his sight.

Aside his vocal dexterity which clearly signified the ‘Apple does not fall far from the tree’, he was also a master keyboardist who thrilled music lovers and brought up his ‘A’ game anytime he performed.

His song “Awerekyere” became one of the most popular in every typical Ghanaian home.

He also had other songs like “Hini me” among others.

The legendary, died on May 16th, 2023.

However, music lovers find solace in his son, Gladstone Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr. famed Akwaboah.

He is a force to reckon with when it comes to highlife in Ghana.

Before his father’s death, he had already proven himself to be a successor fit for purpose.

Aside from his own timeless tunes, he remade his dad’s popular song “Awerekyere” with him which heightened the admiration of music lovers for them.

He also had the opportunity to perform with his father on big platforms where they displayed the unbreakable bond between them.

Akwaboah is a songwriter, singer, and producer who hails from Mampong Beposo in the Ashanti region.

With his loins tied to a highlife musical family, he tapped into the anointing to touch lives with his amazing voice and love crafts. Not forgetting his skills on the keyboard.

Recounting his upbringing with his father, Akwaboah in an interview on Joy Prime revealed they used to go on tours together and it was during that period he learnt playing the keyboard.

He knew from those days he wanted to be a musician and pursued his dream.

The start of his career was not an easy journey. As someone coming from a family that has served Ghana with music legends, one would have expected him to have a bed of roses.

Instead, Akwaboah had a tough experience trying to showcase his talent to the world.

But he has transitioned from being an instrumentalist, song writer to an artiste.

He said in an interview on GTV that, he had to pay the price of staying hungry for a year to become an artiste. He added that, it took him several years to build his brand to this current level.

All these sacrifices paid off when he first announced his musical trademark to the world in 2009 with “Daa Ke Daa” for Becca and “Ayeyi Ndwom” for DSP Kofi Sarpong.

Both songs won their respective artiste awards at the 2010 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards .

Akwaboah was also adjudged the Songwriter of the Year.

In 2012, Akwaboah pulled another magic with “Best in Me” for Efya, which also won her an award.

Akwaboah’s first single that brought out his talent was “I do love you,” which was a hit.

Not only does he sing and write music close to perfection, but his fingers are also blessed with the power to create some magic sounds on the keyboard just like his father.

He is a master keyboardist and has played for several local and international artistes including Hugh Masakela and John Legend.

In 2016, BET award winner Sarkodie signed Akwaboah onto his Sarkcess Music record label where he released hits after hits to add to the brand “Akwaboah.” Under this record label, he released singles like “Naadu”, “Mafutusem” and his maiden album, “Matters of the heart”, which won him two awards at the 2019 VGMAs. Akwaboah produced and co-wrote Sarkodie’s fourth Album “Mary.” Later in 2019, Akwaboah parted ways with Sarkcess music. The talented musician hosts the Shades of Love concert every year on 14th February.

In 2022, Akwaboah released a song featuring Cina Soul to serve their fans and music lovers titled “Obiaa” “MEBA WIASE S3 ME B3 D) WO NKOA.” This song was from his album dubbed “Light House.” “Obiaa” was accepted locally and even beyond borders as it was used to celebrate the “Lovers Day.”

Now the big question is will the Akwaboah’s have a fourth generation to continue the legacy?

Though Akwaboah Jnr has disclosed that he will pass the music baton to his children as his father did for him years ago, will they be willing to accept the feat?

He said his father was there for him from the beginning, which helped him discover and shaped his talent, hence was ready to guide them.

He confirmed that, his nine-year-old boy is showing a keen interest in music, which makes him believe his children already have music in their genes.

However, Akwaboah Jnr. said in an interview on Hitz FM that, he would not impose his decision on his children but will allow them to choose their path to freedom and destiny.

He also stated that, he would not say he has failed if his children don’t follow the legacy.