The final funeral rites of veteran Highlife artiste, Kwadwo Akwaboah Snr has been slated for Friday, September 29 to Sunday, October 1.

The three-day event will kick off with a wake keeping, followed by the laying in state on Saturday.

A memorial service will follow suit at the Heroes Park, Kumasi Sports Stadium before interment at Trede cemetery in his hometown in the Ashanti Region.

Sunday, 1st October, 2023 has been slated for the final thanksgiving Service.

His funeral comes exactly four months after his one-week observation held in his hometown.

He reportedly passed on at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday, May 16 after a prolonged health battle.

He was one of the finest keyboardist the country has produced and a celebrated musician who owns credit to hit song Awerekyekyere.

