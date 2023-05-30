Death may have snatched the late Kwadwo Akwaboah Snr, but his legacy and profound memories of him live on.

Barely a month since he passed on to glory, a never-seen photo of the highlife guru has popped up on social media, attracting testimonies from his fans.

The decades old photo was shared by his son, Gladstorm Akwaboah Jnr to prove that his father was a fine gentleman during his hay days.

The late Akwaboah Snr looked dashing in his brown vintage shirt and added a luxurious touch to his look with a neck chain.

The photo revealed the striking resemblance between the father and son who have both dominated the industry at different seasons.

Akwaboah Jnr shared the photo amid calls for prayers and comfort during this trying time.

The legend passed on at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday, May 16 after a long battle with illness.

