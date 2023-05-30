A heartwarming video featuring an elderly Ghanaian woman has taken the internet by storm as she shares her incredible efforts to meet former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan.

In the viral video, she reveals that during Gyan’s active football career, she would devoutly fast and pray for him before every game.

“I would spend days in fasting and prayer, asking for blessings and victory for Asamoah Gyan whenever he stepped on the field,” the passionate fan expressed, her eyes filled with devotion.

She went on to recount vivid dreams she had where Gyan would score two goals in a particular match, which she would excitedly share with her husband. Astonishingly, her dreams often turned into reality.

“In my dreams, I would see Asamoah Gyan scoring two goals, and when I woke up, it would happen exactly as I dreamt. There were even times when I prayed for him to score three goals or be the sole goal scorer, and my prayers were answered,” she added, her voice resonating with unwavering faith.

Revealing the extent of her dedication, she shared an anecdote about her son’s education.

“I prevented my firstborn son from attending the senior high school assigned to him by the computerized system. Instead, I insisted he attend Accra Academy because it is Gyan’s alma mater,” she said proudly.

She further mentioned that her son would inform her whenever the former Sunderland striker paid a visit to Accra Academy. Determined to catch a glimpse of her idol, she would spare no expense, paying exorbitant taxi fares to ensure she arrived in time. Regrettably, her efforts often fell short, and she would arrive late to miss seeing him.

However, her love for the Ghanaian football legend did not come without its challenges. She revealed that she had fallen victim to scams by individuals who falsely claimed to be Gyan’s relatives or acquaintances, promising to connect her to him in exchange for money.

Disappointed but undeterred, she shared her experiences, saying, “there were people who claimed to be his relatives or had connections to him, and they would take money from me, giving me false hopes.”

In a heartening response, Asamoah Gyan himself acknowledged the elderly lady’s plea, sharing the video on his verified Instagram page.

Expressing gratitude for her unwavering support, he vowed to do everything in his power to fulfill her wish. “I am truly grateful for all that this wonderful lady has done for me. I will make every effort to grant her wish,” he proclaimed with heartfelt sincerity. Using prayer hands emojis, he expressed his hopes for her dreams to come true.