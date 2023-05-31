Akwaboah Snr's one-week memorial in pictures

Ghanaian musician, Akwaboah Junior, on Tuesday, May 30 solemnly observed the one-week commemoration of his father’s passing.

Akwaboah Senior passed away on May 16, 2023, after battling an illness for some time.

The family gathered in Accra for the one-week memorial, where they were joined by numerous individuals who came to offer their condolences and support.

Akwaboah Senior was a legendary Highlife musician, and his loss was deeply felt by all those who knew and loved him.

Akwaboah Junior took to social media to share photos from the event, using the hashtag “#AkwaboahLivesOn” to honor his father’s memory.

The images captured Akwaboah Junior alongside two individuals, believed to be his family members, all dressed in mourning attire. The somber atmosphere reflected the profound grief experienced by the family and their close associates.

Akwaboah Senior was widely recognised for his iconic songs, such as ‘Awerekyekyere’ and ‘Hini Me.’ .

Below are the photos:

