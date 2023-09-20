The Ghana Police Service has filed for an injunction against a planned demonstration led by Fix The Country convenor, Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

Dubbed Ocuppy Julorbi House, the protest is scheduled for Thursday, September 21 to Saturday, September 23, 2023.

The protest by the group calling itself Democracy Hub is to, among other things, express displeasure over what they describe as the prevailing economic conditions, economic mismanagement, and corruption.

However, a statement signed by the Accra Regional Command Head of Public Affairs, Superintendent Juliana Obeng urged the public to disregard any call to assemble for the demonstration.

The Command has also urged the organisers to respect due process in the interest of public order and safety.

Read the statement below:

