The Ghana Police Service has filed for an injunction against the planned #DumsorMustStop protest scheduled for Saturday, May 25, 2024.

The application was filed at the Accra High Court on Monday, May 20, 2024, seeking an order to prohibit the organisers from holding the protest.

This follows the lack of consensus between the Accra Regional Police Command and the leadership of the #DumsorMustStop protest, including Yvonne Nelson, Selorm Dramani Dzramado, and Henry Osei Akoto.

The Police at a meeting on May 15, 2024, urged the leadership to consider relocating the protest venue and adjust the time.

The Police Command raised concerns about the proposed venue, the Revolution Square, citing its proximity to the Jubilee House, the seat of government, which is designated as a security zone.

Due to potential risks to public defence, order, and safety, the Command recommended relocating the protest to the Independence Square.

With 12 midnight as the time to end the protest, the Police cautioned that it could compromise security measures and escalate tensions, potentially leading to violence.

Meanwhile, the court is expected to hear the application on Friday, May 24, 2024.

