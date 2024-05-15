The Accra Regional Police Command has urged the leadership of the #DumsorMustStop protest, including Yvonne Nelson, Selorm Dramani Dzramado, and Henry Osei Akoto, to consider relocating the protest venue and adjusting the timing for the upcoming demonstration scheduled for Saturday, May 25, 2024.

In a meeting held at the Regional Police Headquarters on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, discussions revolved around the notification of the public protest and its potential impact on public order and safety.

The Police Command expressed concerns regarding the initially proposed venue, the Revolution Square, citing its proximity to the Jubilee House, the seat of Government, which is designated as a security zone.

Recognizing potential risks to public defense, order, and safety, the Command recommended relocating the protest to the Independence Square.

Additionally, the Command highlighted apprehensions regarding the proposed timing of 12 midnight for the conclusion of the protest.

They cautioned that such timing could compromise security measures and escalate tensions, potentially leading to violence.

Therefore, they advised the protest organizers to adjust the timing accordingly.

The Accra Regional Police Command reiterated its commitment to maintaining law and order while facilitating peaceful protests within the framework of the Ghana Police Service’s mandate.

The protest organizers are yet to respond to the Police Command’s request for the change in venue and timing.