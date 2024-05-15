Ghana’s Black Starlets kicked off their 2024 WAFU Zone B Championship campaign with a commanding victory over Ivory Coast on Wednesday afternoon.

Under the leadership of Laryea Kingston, the Black Starlets secured a convincing 5-1 win over Ivory Coast at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

⏰ 𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 – #BlackStarlets triumph over Côte d'Ivoire with a convincing 5-1 win in the opening match of the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations WAFU Zone B Qualifiers! 🇬🇭 Ghana 5️⃣-1️⃣ Côte d'Ivoire 🇨🇮#BlackStarlets | #QAFCONU17 | #ZONEOUESTB | #BringBackTheLove pic.twitter.com/vrqG6VUECI — 🇬🇭 Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) May 15, 2024

Joseph Larbi levelled the score in the 27th minute with a well-worked team goal, giving Ghana the lead.

Larbi struck again just before halftime with a precise low drive, further extending the Black Starlets’ advantage.

Despite Ivory Coast’s efforts to stage a comeback after the break, Ghana remained in control.

Although Ivory Coast managed to score a consolation goal, Ghana’s Godfred Sarpong, Herve Gbafa, and Mark Kagawa Mensah sealed the victory with additional goals, leading to an impressive 5-1 triumph at full-time.

Next up for Ghana’s Black Starlets is their second group match against Benin in six days’ time.