Black Queens begin training in Abidjan ahead of Côte d’Ivoire friendly game

The Black Queens held their first training session on Thursday evening at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan, as they gear up for a friendly encounter with the Côte d’Ivoire Women’s National Team.

The squad arrived in Côte d’Ivoire earlier this week, continuing their build-up toward the upcoming 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Following the session, head coach Kim Lars Björkegren expressed satisfaction with the team’s performance, highlighting their energy and dedication.

“It was a solid workout, and I was impressed by the intensity and commitment the players showed,” said Björkegren. “Considering we just arrived yesterday, this was a great start.”

The Black Queens are set to take on Côte d’Ivoire on Friday, May 30, at 19:00 GMT. A second friendly fixture between the two sides is slated for Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

These matches serve as crucial preparation for Ghana as they aim to make a strong impression at the WAFCON later this year.