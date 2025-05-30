Caleb Yirenkyi hails Essien after Black Stars debut

Ghanaian teenager Caleb Yirenkyi has praised former Black Stars midfielder Michael Essien, crediting him with playing a key role in his development.

Both Yirenkyi and Essien are currently with Danish club FC Nordsjælland, where the Chelsea and Real Madrid legend serves on the technical staff.

Following his senior debut for Ghana in the Unity Cup match against Nigeria in London on Wednesday, the 19-year-old opened up about his relationship with the iconic midfielder.

In an interview with 3Sports, Yirenkyi praised Essien’s coaching abilities, saying: “He [Michael Essien] can coach, impact everyone and anyone. He is very important to us. We learn a lot from him.”

Yirenkyi is the latest product of the fruitful partnership between Ghana’s Right to Dream Academy and FC Nordsjælland — a pathway that has produced stars like Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Ernest Nuamah, who now ply their trade in Europe’s top leagues.

Yirenkyi will be hoping to earn a starting spot in Ghana’s third-place clash against Trinidad and Tobago at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.