African legends bring hope to Somali football

When the wider world thinks of Somalia, the first things that are most likely to come to mind are conflict and the pirates who have threatened ships around the Horn of Africa in recent years.

Political instability has restricted the development of sport in the country and the men’s national football team, nicknamed the Ocean Stars, have not played competitively on home soil since 1986.

The game has historically united a population of around 17 million troubled by clan divisions, and Mogadishu could soon be granted permission to stage international matches at its 65,000-capacity National Stadium.

Three legends of African football – Emmanuel Adebayor, Samuel Eto’o and Jay Jay Okocha – travelled to the Somali capital this week to take part in an exhibition match which players and officials hope will help pave the way for the continent’s top stars to return on a regular basis.

“This football showcase is truly a historic moment. It marks the day Somalia earned a golden place on the world stage,” local youth coach and player Cabdulaahi Geesey told BBC Somali.

“Sharing the pitch with Okocha, Eto’o and Adebayor, wearing the same kit and even scoring a goal is a dream come true.

“The image these guests will carry back with them is of a peaceful Somalia, a united people and a football culture that is rising once again.

“Somalia deserves the trust to start hosting matches on home soil again.”

Image source: Getty Images



Image caption: Eto’o won the Uefa Champions League with Barcelona and Inter Milan, and is now the president of Cameroon’s football federation

Former Arsenal and Real Madrid striker Adebayor hailed the match, part of a ‘peace tour’ backed by world governing body Fifa, as a “wonderful” occasion.

The thousands in attendance created an electric atmosphere in a stadium that has endured a chequered past.

“I know a little bit about Somalia,” the 41-year-old former Togo captain said.

“We just pray for God to give you peace so that you can build your country.”

Yet the security situation in Somalia remains challenging, and the mood was tense outside the stadium, with a heavy police contingent guarding the venue.

Al-Qaeda-aligned Al-Shabab militants launched a major offensive earlier this year and have made territorial gains since February.

Attacks in April killed senior Somali military officials in a village 30km from Mogadishu, while several people died this month when a suicide bomber targeted an army recruitment centre in the capital.

Somalia’s security minister Mohamed Ali Haga described the match as a chance to “change the perception of the world towards Somalia and show the world that Mogadishu is peaceful”.

‘First step’ to international return

Image source: Getty Images



Image caption: The match drew thousands of supporters to the Mogadishu National Stadium

Somalia’s footballers have always struggled to make an impact on the continental stage, and its men are currently ranked 201st out of 210 national teams in the world – with only Seychelles and unranked Eritrea beneath them in Africa.

They have never made it past the preliminary round in qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations and have only ever registered one win in qualifying for the Fifa World Cup.

Djibouti has become Somalia’s most frequent venue for ‘home’ games during almost four decades in exile, during which time their stadium in Mogadishu was repeatedly requisitioned for military use.

Djibouti Football Association president Souleiman Waberi, who also holds high office at the Confederation of African Football (Caf) and Fifa, says the legends game is the first step to the return of the Ocean Stars.

“Maybe the next step will be a friendly match with another country,” Waberi added.

“Then the Somalia FA can send a letter to Caf to request them to come to check the stadium.

“If it meets all criteria, Somalia can host international games here in Mogadishu.”

Recent home qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup have been staged as far afield as Morocco and Mozambique, but supporters are eager for their side to return to home soil.

Nasteexa Maxamuud was among the thousands in attendance on Tuesday to see Adebayor, Eto’o and Okocha in action.

“I’m genuinely very happy having three world-renowned footballers visit us, be warmly welcomed, and return safely,” she told the BBC.

“To Somalia, I say may this peace last.

“Just as these players came and left in peace and good health, I hope the same will happen for others.”

A new dawn for stadium

Image source: Getty Images



Image caption: The African Union’s peacekeeping force took over Mogadishu’s National Stadium in 2011 after it was used by Al-Shabab militants

Built in 1977 with Chinese assistance, Mogadishu’s main ground was closed in 1991 when the country descended into anarchy after the overthrow of President Siad Barre’s military regime.

Peacekeepers from the United States and Pakistan used it as a base for two years until 1995, when it reopened for a nine-year spell.

Ethiopian troops were then stationed there before Al-Shabab made it their main Mogadishu stronghold between 2009 and 2011.

A new internationally-backed government was installed in 2012, leading to a new peacekeeping force using the stadium as an operational headquarters.

Infrastructure suffered heavily during the years of military use, but artificial turf was laid and facilities restored during a renovation in 2020.

The official reopening for a game between Horseed SC and Mogadishu City Club in July 2021 drew a capacity crowd.

It is now hoped the legends match will help demonstrate that sport can reclaim a space once dominated by violence.

“I know Somalia,” Waberi said.

“It’s a people of sport. There’s football every day.

“We have a legends game, you see the stadium is full. I am sure this stadium will host international games.”

Image source: Getty Images



Image caption: Adebayor, Eto’o and Okocha helped the legends team to an 8-4 win in Mogadishu